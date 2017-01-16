Top Headlines
Amherst Select Board urges residents to support elementary school plan when a revote is taken at Town Meeting
South Deerfield Congregational Church celebrates for final time
Raising the roof — and the ball: Northampton’s First Night to ring in its 32nd New Year
Table Talk: What’s cropping up? Our region offers a wide array of choice products
Belchertown teacher put on leave following ‘disturbing’ Facebook post
Jones Library expansion plan on track, will head to state this month
Bruce Watson’s Lifestyles: Under the giving tree
Three day run on ‘Jeopardy!’ nets UMass professor $36,500
