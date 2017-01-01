Top Headlines
Amherst school project likely headed for another TM vote
Maria Julia Hernandez recalled as ‘unsung hero’ for El Salvadorian immigrants, helped start Antonio’s in Amherst
Raising the roof — and the ball: Northampton’s First Night to ring in its 32nd New Year
Table Talk: What’s cropping up? Our region offers a wide array of choice products
What does it mean to be a sanctuary city?
Pipeline protesters arrested after chaining together at Amherst bank
Bruce Watson’s Lifestyles: Under the giving tree
Historic Deerfield Inn chooses Brit as new leader
